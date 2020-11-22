Sunday November 22, 2020
Airbnb tax affairs to be scrutinised by Revenue

The accommodation booking site disclosed the news last week as it prepares to float on the New York stock exchange

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
22nd November, 2020
Ireland is home to Airbnb’s operations outside the US and China, and accounts for almost half of its global turnover, which was booked through its European headquarters in Dublin

Airbnb‘s tax affairs are subject to an examination by the Revenue Commissioners, the accommodation booking company has said.

In a prospectus last week as part of plans to list on the stock exchange in New York, the company said that its taxes for 2014 to 2018 are the subject of the tax authority‘s review. It also disclosed that the US Internal Revenue Service is also scrutinising its taxes, including the sale of its...

