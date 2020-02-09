Sunday February 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

AIB plans to sell off thousands of family home mortgages

Project Oak is the first time AIB has sold a portfolio that directly involves primary dwelling homes mortgages

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
9th February, 2020
Project Oak is the first time AIB, which is 71 per cent owned by the state, has sold a portfolio solely consisting of primary dwelling home loans.

AIB is planning to sell a portfolio of thousands of loans linked to family homes as the bank seeks to clear its remaining mortgage arrears.

The portfolio, dubbed Project Oak, is the first loan book sale launched by the bank that directly involves primary dwelling homes mortgages and the disposal process was initiated in the last few days.

The bank is also attempting to encourage customers in long-term arrears on their home loan to negotiate...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

It’s all in the timing as luxury watch dealer plans city boutique

Former Ajax footballer Nico van der Horst has already sold pieces to a number of Irish sporting stars

Killian Woods | 8 hours ago

Greencore could supply food delivery app services in future

The company’s chief executive Patrick Coveney is open to the idea of working with Deliveroo-type firms

Ian Guider | 8 hours ago

Ronan firm criticises council over Salesforce building plans

The Spencer Place Development Company had been granted permission to build to 13 storeys, but local authority objected

Róisín Burke | 8 hours ago