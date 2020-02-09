AIB plans to sell off thousands of family home mortgages

AIB is planning to sell a portfolio of thousands of loans linked to family homes as the bank seeks to clear its remaining mortgage arrears.
The portfolio, dubbed Project Oak, is the first loan book sale launched by the bank that directly involves primary dwelling homes mortgages and the disposal process was initiated in the last few days.
The bank is also attempting to encourage customers in long-term arrears on their home loan to negotiate...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team