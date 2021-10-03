AI firm Altada to raise $50m-plus on back of successful seed round

Altada, which announced an $11.5 million (€9.9 million) seed funding round last week, aims to raise between $50 million and $100 million in its Series A round in the second quarter of next year.

The company uses artificial intelligence (AI) to aid financial services businesses in reading loan documents to speed up the time taken to review portfolios and enable better investment decisions.

The business has also developed technology around video analytics. Altada can analyse large amounts of...