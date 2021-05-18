Aer Lingus to close Shannon airport base

Aer Lingus has announced it will permanently close its base in Shannon airport resulting in the loss of 81 cabin crew jobs. The airline also said the 45 ground staff it employs at Shannon airport will continue to be laid-off as it commences a review of its ground handling operations at both Shannon and Cork airport.

