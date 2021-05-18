Aer Lingus to close Shannon airport base
Some 81 cabin crew jobs will be lost due to the decision, while 45 ground staff at Shannon will also continue to be laid off
Aer Lingus has announced it will permanently close its base in Shannon airport resulting in the loss of 81 cabin crew jobs. The airline also said the 45 ground staff it employs at Shannon airport will continue to be laid-off as it commences a review of its ground handling operations at both Shannon and Cork airport.
Aer Lingus, which made a loss of €103 million in the first three months of this year, said it’s base at...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
43% of small businesses still require wage subsidy scheme, Acca says
Research gathered by Grant Thornton and the Irish wing of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants indicated that SMEs may require tax relief and commercial rates relief to recover post-pandemic
Square picks Ireland for its first full product launch
The US payments technology company, founded by Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, says it wants to tap into the Irish entrepreneurial spirit
Former London-based investment banker to take over as DCC chair
Mark Breuer, who has served as vice chair of global M&A with JP Morgan, will take up his new role in July with the energy, services and healthcare group