Aer Lingus to close Shannon airport base

Some 81 cabin crew jobs will be lost due to the decision, while 45 ground staff at Shannon will also continue to be laid off

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
18th May, 2021
Aer Lingus confirmed to staff this week it would emerge as a smaller company from the pandemic. Picture: NurPhoto/PA Images

Aer Lingus has announced it will permanently close its base in Shannon airport resulting in the loss of 81 cabin crew jobs. The airline also said the 45 ground staff it employs at Shannon airport will continue to be laid-off as it commences a review of its ground handling operations at both Shannon and Cork airport.

Aer Lingus, which made a loss of €103 million in the first three months of this year, said it’s base at...

