Monday October 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Adobe’s Irish operation has sent $8.4bn to US in past two years

The company in Ireland continues to funnel multibillion dollar dividends to its parent in California

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
12th October, 2020
Large tech firms have funnelled billions of euro in dividends from their Irish subsidiaries back to the US in recent years after new laws were introduced by US President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

Adobe, the software giant, has funnelled another multibillion-dollar dividend to its US parent from its Irish operation.

In 2018, Adobe Software Trading Company Limited, one of the group’s Irish subsidiaries, paid a dividend of $5.2 billion to Adobe Inc, which is based in California.

New accounts for its Irish operation show the company paid another a dividend of $1.7 billion in 2019.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Aryzta set to slim down as big decision looms in November

The troubled Irish-Swiss food company has been weighing up a takeover approach from an investment firm

Ian Guider | 1 day ago

Hotel group raises €5m to see it through tough winter

iNua Hospitality boss also calls for Vat cut in budget to cushion sector from impact of the pandemic

Killian Woods | 1 day ago

Eight Fifty Food engages with advisers over future growth options

Food group assembled by Seamus Fitzpatrick’s Capvest considers whether to float or sell ahead of next year

Róisín Burke | 1 day ago