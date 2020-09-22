Act now to deal with Brexit customs changes, Taoiseach tells businesses

Micheál Martin has urged businesses to move urgently to deal with the new customs arrangements after Brexit.

The Taoiseach was commenting as part of the launch of a new partnership between BDO, the advisory firm, and Fexco, the Kerry-based financial services giant, to assist companies in the import and export sector.

“In just over three months’ time, new checks and controls will be required on all trade with, and through, Great Britain. This...