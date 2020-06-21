Abtran and Irish Water settle €70m contract row

The legal dispute between Abtran and Irish Water over the utility’s near €70 million customer service contract has ended, paving the way for the transfer of hundreds of workers to another outsourcing company.
Irish Water awarded the five-year customer service contract to Capita, the British outsourcing firm, late last year following a tender, but the decision was challenged by Abtran, the incumbent firm, in January. Last week, Capita announced it would take over...
