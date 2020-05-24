Abbey Capital paid out €16m to shareholders in 2019

Abbey Capital, the multibillion-euro hedge fund founded by former AIB executive Tony Gannon, paid out €16 million in dividends to its shareholders last year.

It brings to nearly €145 million the amount Abbey has paid out in dividends in the last seven years, accounts show.

Abbey Capital was set up in 2000 by Gannon and Tim Brosnan, a former civil servant turned banker, and is a specialist in investing in futures on behalf of its clients.