Abbey Capital paid out €16m to shareholders in 2019

Abbey Capital, the multibillion-euro hedge fund founded by former AIB executive Tony Gannon, paid out €16 million in dividends to its shareholders last year.
It brings to nearly €145 million the amount Abbey has paid out in dividends in the last seven years, accounts show.
Abbey Capital was set up in 2000 by Gannon and Tim Brosnan, a former civil servant turned banker, and is a specialist in investing in futures on behalf of its clients.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team