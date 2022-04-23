A sting in the retail: How workers at Amazon are hitting back against their conditions

On the morning of Friday, March 30, 2020, Chris Smalls’s stomach was churning with anxiety. He was driving to work with his friend Derrick Palmer, across the Goethals Bridge which connects New Jersey to Staten Island, and he was agonising over what was about to happen.

Smalls had announced a walk-out over working conditions at his local Amazon fulfilment centre, the term used to described the enormous warehouses in which stock pickers race around for...