60% of Irish SMEs not taking proper data protection steps - study
Report from .IE shows pandemic has accelerated Ireland’s move towards cashless transactions
Six in 10 Irish SMEs take no particular steps to protect customer data despite a majority of consumers being concerned about the security of their personal information when shopping online.
A new report from .IE in partnership with Digital Business Ireland has found that only 15 per cent of SMEs use a firewall or antivirus software, only 11 per cent use two-factor authentication while just 4 per cent said they train staff in cybersecurity practice.
According to the report,...
