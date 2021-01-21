593 jobs saved after firms exited examinership in 2020
Figures similar to 2019 show economic impact of Covid-19 has not yet been fully realised, accountancy firm warns
Some 593 jobs were saved last year as a result of the examinership process, a new index by Baker Tilly, the accountancy firm, shows.
The figure was similar to 2019, when 598 jobs were secured, despite the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early March last year.
The survey, which tracks the number of jobs that have been saved when companies successfully exit an examinership, showed 270 of the jobs saved in 2020 were in the retail sector,...
