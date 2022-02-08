Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

4,500 businesses kept afloat with government supports during pandemic

New report indicates that many retail and hospitality businesses evaded insolvency with the help of state aid but are currently on ‘life support’

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
8th February, 2022
4,500 businesses kept afloat with government supports during pandemic
PwC estimated that there is currently a debt overhang of at least €10 billion. Picture: Getty

Almost 4,500 Irish businesses — or approximately 50 per week — were saved by government supports from going bust during the pandemic, with many likely requiring “additional support” to repair their balance sheets, according to a new report.

Analysis conducted by PwC, the professional services firm, found that the overall insolvency rate (comprising receiverships and liquidations) was 14 per 10,000 companies in 2021, down 87 per cent from its peak in 2012.

The highest rate of insolvency was in Co...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

All the business news you need to know in one place

Out of Office: Peleton shares surge as Amazon and Nike size up acquisition; Spotify apologises for Joe Rogan slurs

Companies Eva Short
Howard Millar served as chief financial officer for 11 years at Ryanair until 2014. Picture: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former Ryanair chief financial officer invests €550,000 in airline

Companies Eva Short
Padraig Staunton, co-founder of Snack Farm, Rob Kearney, director of wellbeing at the firm and Kris Rudeegraap, chief executive of Sendoso. Picture: Andres Poveda

Rob Kearney-backed Snack Farm secures deal with corporate gift platform Sendeso

Companies Emmet Ryan
A large portion of Portobello Plaza is closed to the public to facilitate the building of a hotel. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Option for smaller hoarding at Portobello Plaza declined by council

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1