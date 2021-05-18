Subscribe Today
43% of small businesses still require wage subsidy scheme, Acca says

Research gathered by Grant Thornton and the Irish wing of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants indicated that SMEs may require tax relief and commercial rates relief to recover post-pandemic

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
18th May, 2021
Commercial rates relief, tax relief and access to loans were among the measures suggested to aid SME recovery. Picture: Sam Boal/Rolling News

More than four in ten small and medium enterprises still require the wage subsidy scheme to aid post-lockdown recovery, according to research compiled by accountancy body Acca Ireland.

The research, gathered with the help of professional services firm Grant Thornton Ireland, was compiled following consultation with 230 finance professionals who advise SMEs throughout Ireland. The data was collected at webinars on revenue audits held jointly by Grant Thornton and Acca throughout April and May 2021.

One-third of...

