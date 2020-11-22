Sunday November 22, 2020
€20m film and TV studio in the works for Co Wexford

Film and TV duo aim to build extensive facility at historic Borleagh Manor near Gorey, to host blockbuster clients

22nd November, 2020
2
Borleagh Manor is an 18th-century house on 160 acres with a perimeter of woodland

The duo behind Tara Studios, a new film and television venture in Co Wexford, will seek €20 million in funding and aim to have the studio operational by early 2022 if planning permission allows.

John Gleeson, a film and TV tax expert, and Ivan Dunleavy, the former head of Pinewood Studios in England, are the founders and promoters of the venture. They have applied for permission to build it at Borleagh Manor outside Gorey.

