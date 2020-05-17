$12.5m property deal involving Killilea is referenced in Kavanagh brothers’ dispute

A $12.5 million New York property deal involving Greg Kavanagh and Gayle Killilea was referenced in this week’s spectacular court row between the businessman and his brother.

Kavanagh and his brother Hugh reached an 11th hour settlement on Thursday night following a dispute over Hugh’s role in their businesses, which was aired in the High Court last week.

In a searing affidavit, Hugh Kavanagh claimed, among other things, that a New York...