Siro to extend broadband network to 320,000 more homes
Joint venture between ESB and Vodafone has secured €170 million in funding as it progresses network rollout towards reaching 777,000 premises in 154 towns across Ireland
Siro is to extend its fibre broadband network to a further 320,000 homes and businesses at a cost of €620 million.
The joint venture between ESB and Vodafone has secured €170 million in funding from the European Investment Bank to help finance the extension of network.
The next phase of the Siro network rollout will result in the network reaching 770,000 premises and 2.1 million people in 154 towns across Ireland.
