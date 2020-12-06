Subscribe Today
Department spends €7m on broadband advice in 2020

Legal, technical and economic consultants were among the experts who advised on management of the NBP

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
6th December, 2020
Department spends €7m on broadband advice in 2020
The Department of Communications has spent almost €7 million on advisory services related to the National Broadband Plan this year

The Department of Communications has spent almost €7 million on advisory services related to the National Broadband Plan this year.

The department’s spend was spread across a range of areas including legal services, technical expertise and economic advice with Analysys Mason, the telecoms consultancy firm, the biggest beneficiary.

Analysys Mason was paid €2.028 million in total over the course of the year – almost a third of the department’s €6.8 million spend....

