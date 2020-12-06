Department spends €7m on broadband advice in 2020

The Department of Communications has spent almost €7 million on advisory services related to the National Broadband Plan this year.

The department’s spend was spread across a range of areas including legal services, technical expertise and economic advice with Analysys Mason, the telecoms consultancy firm, the biggest beneficiary.

Analysys Mason was paid €2.028 million in total over the course of the year – almost a third of the department’s €6.8 million spend....