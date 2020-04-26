Analysys Mason wins €7.5 million National Broadband Plan contract

Consultancy firm Analysys Mason has been awarded a major multimillion euro contract as part of the roll-out of high-speed broadband across the country.

The British-based firm, which has worked extensively on the project through the procurement phase, has been contracted to provide technical advisory services to support the management of the National Broadband Plan (NBP) contract.

The value of the two-year contract awarded by the Department of Communications is just under €7.5 million. Analysys Mason...