Zoned Kildare site of 23 acres comes to market
The property in Newbridge is being sold through Coonan Property with a guide price of €2.5 million
Coonan Property has recently listed the sale of a development site of 23 acres in Newbridge, Co Kildare, which is zoned with an objective for industrial and warehousing.
The lands are located to the north of Newbridge town centre, itself a thriving hub for business and industry.
The site adjoins Newbridge IDA Business Park and has frontage to the M7. Coonan is selling the property by private treaty with a guide price of €2.5 million.
