Youbid.ie to launch its first monthly live-streamed auction

New auction platform Youbid.ie has reported strong interest in its first monthly live-streamed event which will be held this coming Thursday, May 21.

Among the featured lots in the opening auction are six three-bed duplex units, a student village apartment and a two-bedroom unit in a city centre development.

Youbid.ie is launching with the aim of offering property vendors a swift sales solution in the midst of the current pandemic, and will be offering national...