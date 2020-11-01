Youbid.ie sells 16 of 18 houses in lockdown online auction

Online property platform Youbid.ie saw 88 per cent of lots sold at its latest auction, at an average of 13 per cent above reserves.

The first auction of the second lockdown saw 16 of the 18 houses sold, with the remaining two properties under negotiation.

One property, a large, unfinished detached house at Moydriston near Kilnaleck, close to the shores of picturesque Lough Sheelin in Cavan, sold for €102,000 – an increase of two thirds on its reserve...