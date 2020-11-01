Sunday November 1, 2020
Youbid.ie sells 16 of 18 houses in lockdown online auction

The lots sold on the online property platform went for an average of 13 per cent more than reserve price

1st November, 2020
A large, unfinished detached house at Moydriston near Kilnaleck, close to Lough Sheelin in Cavan, sold for €102,000

Online property platform Youbid.ie saw 88 per cent of lots sold at its latest auction, at an average of 13 per cent above reserves.

The first auction of the second lockdown saw 16 of the 18 houses sold, with the remaining two properties under negotiation.

One property, a large, unfinished detached house at Moydriston near Kilnaleck, close to the shores of picturesque Lough Sheelin in Cavan, sold for €102,000 – an increase of two thirds on its reserve...

