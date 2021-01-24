Youbid.ie appoints Downes as associate director

National online auction platform Youbid.ie has appointed Brigid Downes as associate director.

The Limerick native has more than 13 years’ experience in the property auction industry and has contributed significantly to the success of Youbid.ie – a division of Limerick estate agent O’Connor Murphy – since its launch last May.

She has worked for almost seven years with the company, which also has offices in Cork and Dublin, and last year...