Youbid lines up eclectic crop for next online auction

A bright and spacious apartment within walking distance of Limerick city’s Mary Immaculate College will be featured in online auction platform Youbid.ie’s next live streamed event.

It is one of 19 properties from 15 counties that will go under the hammer at the company’s next auction this coming Thursday, October 22.

No 13 Thornfield, Ashbourne Avenue, South Circular Road comes to the market in turnkey condition and goes to auction with...