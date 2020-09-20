Youbid invites bidders to go west for investment opportunities

A block of nine apartments and five commercial units in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo, is among lots from 18 counties listed for Youbid.ie’s upcoming online auction on Thursday, September 24.

The national online auction platform is reporting strong interest in the properties, which include apartments, holiday homes, terraced, detached and semi-detached houses in rural and urban settings.

Youbid.ie’s previous live-streamed auctions this year have seen more than 80 per cent of properties listed sold at...