Youbid hopes to consolidate initial success with latest auction

New online auction platform Youbid.ie sold some €1.23 million-worth of properties at its inaugural event last month, and is now hoping for similar success this week week.

The service, which combines an online valuation system, virtual viewings and a national network of physical agents on the ground, is anticipating strong interest for its second auction on June 18.

Listings for the auction this Thursday, June 18, include a fully furnished central city centre apartment in...