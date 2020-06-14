Youbid hopes to consolidate initial success with latest auction

New online auction platform Youbid.ie sold some €1.23 million-worth of properties at its inaugural event last month, and is now hoping for similar success this week week.
The service, which combines an online valuation system, virtual viewings and a national network of physical agents on the ground, is anticipating strong interest for its second auction on June 18.
Listings for the auction this Thursday, June 18, include a fully furnished central city centre apartment in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team