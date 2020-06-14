Sunday June 14, 2020
Youbid hopes to consolidate initial success with latest auction

The online platform sold €1.23m worth of properties at its inaugural event last month

14th June, 2020
407 The Windmill on Dock Road, near Limerick city centre, will come to auction courtesy of Youbid.ie on June 18

New online auction platform Youbid.ie sold some €1.23 million-worth of properties at its inaugural event last month, and is now hoping for similar success this week week.

The service, which combines an online valuation system, virtual viewings and a national network of physical agents on the ground, is anticipating strong interest for its second auction on June 18.

Listings for the auction this Thursday, June 18, include a fully furnished central city centre apartment in...

