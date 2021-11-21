Youbid auction includes Cork penthouse from €295,000

A one-bedroom penthouse apartment with unrivalled views of Cork city and only ten minutes’ walk from the city centre, will go up for auction later this week.

No 65, the Fastnet, Lancaster Gate, Western Road, will be auctioned with Youbid.ie this Thursday, with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €295,000.

Spanning some 50 square metres (excluding the balcony), the property is an eight minute walk from the English Market and boasts spectacular views of...