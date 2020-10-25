Year-to-date occupancy for Dublin hotels at end of September only 34%

Before the pandemic, JLL forecast that slightly more than 5,000 new hotel bedrooms would open in the capital by the end of 2022.
Since then, the closure of construction sites has resulted in some delays to target opening dates. Furthermore, the economic shock being felt by the hotel sector globally has resulted in some schemes being abandoned and some being sent back to the drawing board for further consideration.
Between March and October this year, our forecast...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team