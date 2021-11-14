World of possibilities on Waterloo Road for €1.65m

Income investors, owner occupiers or those interested in a change of use/conversion project might be keen on a lovely Georgian property on Waterloo Road in Dublin 4, which Hora Property has just brought to market seeking offers in the region of €1.65 million.

No 4 Waterloo Road is located just off Upper Baggot Street and Pembroke Road. It is close to a host of local amenities including the Dylan Hotel, Donnybrook Fair, Avoca and Roly’s...