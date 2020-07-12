Work to start on Maynooth University’s new Student Centre

Works will soon begin on the new Student Centre at Maynooth University, marking the next phase of development on campus.
The overall development plan is aimed at providing the buildings and infrastructure that are needed to meet the changing needs of students, staff and the wider community.
Home to Maynooth Students’ Union (MSU) and Student Centre, the building is scheduled to open in 2022 and construction work is expected to start later this year.
