Work starts on 101 apartments at Dalkey’s Castle Park site

Real estate developer Twinlite has broken ground on its latest development, Castle Park in Dalkey, in south Co Dublin. Led by Rick Larkin, the company is building 101 apartments on a site spanning more than three acres.

The funky-looking scheme – comprising a four-storey, crescent-shaped apartment complex – is being built on a woodland site beside Castle Park school. The site, which was zoned as residential 15 years ago, was granted planning permission under An Bord...