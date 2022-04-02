Women driving deep changes in world of Stem
This year’s Women in Stem summit highlighted the rich seam of talent in those women who have pursued stellar careers in the sector, but far more needs to be done to achieve gender balance
“I could say we have a roster of riches and brilliance, but it underplays the speakers here,” said entrepreneur Sonya Lennon, who chaired the Women in Stem Summit 2022. “And the words today matter as they make a difference to government and to business policy in both the medium- and long-term.”
In a packed schedule full of quality, the Women in Stem summit showcased a large and diverse range of demographics and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Mayo country manor offers a pile of potential for €300,000
Onetime residence of the Earls of Altamont, the Claremorris property on 2.5 acres of land is in need of entire refurbishment
Strong interest anticipated in €2.5m Ashbourne site
The 5.4-acre site is conveniently positioned in an established residential neighbourhood, and benefits from direct access via Ashewood Green
Iamsold launches national online land auction
Move follows farming community embracing online bidding in recent years, to buy livestock online and bid for land
Sofidy scores hat-trick with Dublin office acquisition
The private real estate company has bought Fleming Court in Dublin 4, a modern multi-let office block