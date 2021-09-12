Wicklow village pub on market for €450,000
The Lodge sits on nearly one-third of an acre on Carnew’s Main Street, offering potential for redevelopment
A bar and lounge which stands out as the most prominent property in the Co Wicklow village of Carnew is being brought to market by joint agents REA Grimes and John P Younge.
The Lodge has a large function room, a generous beer garden and four self-contained apartment/flats overhead, and comes to market with a guide price of €450,000.
The internal retail areas extend to 280 square metres, while the beer garden and outer...
