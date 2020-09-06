Wicklow cottage with site development potential has AMV of €130k

BV Commercial is presenting to the market a residential cottage with site development potential on corner site, with good access, on the corner of Main Street and New Road in Kilcoole, Co Wicklow.

The property, which has an advised minimum value of €130,000, is being sold by auction on Thursday at 10am.

Set towards the top of this elevated, winding main artery through the village, the cottage was built in around 1900 and extends to...