Sunday September 6, 2020
Wicklow cottage with site development potential has AMV of €130k

The Kilcoole residence, built around 1900, is to be auctioned off next Thursday

6th September, 2020
The residential cottage on the corner of Main Street and New Road in Kilcoole, Co Wicklow extends to a tidy 23.77 square metres on about 0.074 of an acre

BV Commercial is presenting to the market a residential cottage with site development potential on corner site, with good access, on the corner of Main Street and New Road in Kilcoole, Co Wicklow.

The property, which has an advised minimum value of €130,000, is being sold by auction on Thursday at 10am.

Set towards the top of this elevated, winding main artery through the village, the cottage was built in around 1900 and extends to...

