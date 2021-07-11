Wicklow bungalow the star attraction at latest Youbid.ie sale

A four-bed bungalow, set in the rolling hills of Ashford, Co Wicklow, is among the properties listed for Youbid.ie’s next online auction.

Gorse Ridge Cottage at Killiskey benefits from an ideal mix of countryside living and easy access to the M11. The 120 square metre residence will go to auction on Thursday, July 22 with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €320,000.

The property comprises four bedrooms, two en-suites, a living room, fitted kitchen...