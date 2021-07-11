Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Wicklow bungalow the star attraction at latest Youbid.ie sale

Gorse Ridge Cottage at Killiskey goes under the hammer on July 22 with a guide price of €320,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
11th July, 2021
Wicklow bungalow the star attraction at latest Youbid.ie sale
The Wicklow property comprises four bedrooms, two en-suites, a living room, fitted kitchen and a family room/office. It has an elevated rear garden with scenic countryside views

A four-bed bungalow, set in the rolling hills of Ashford, Co Wicklow, is among the properties listed for Youbid.ie’s next online auction.

Gorse Ridge Cottage at Killiskey benefits from an ideal mix of countryside living and easy access to the M11. The 120 square metre residence will go to auction on Thursday, July 22 with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €320,000.

The property comprises four bedrooms, two en-suites, a living room, fitted kitchen...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The spacious clubhouse has changing-rooms, showers, offices and the pro shop at ground level, with the main restaurant, kitchen, bar and wraparound balconies offering fine views on the first floor.

West Waterford Golf Club on market for €1.2m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
According to Lisney, the third lockdown continued to have an impact on the market in Q2 with transactional levels remaining light. PIcture: Lisney

Dublin office market operating more freely in Q2, says Lisney

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
The Hill 16 pub on Gardiner Street

Pair of pubs for sale in Dublin and Offaly

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
The offices in the unit are laid out over two floors

Office and warehouse unit in Naas for €695,000

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1