Tuesday July 28, 2020
WeWork poised to open fifth office in Dublin next year

The building, on Dame Street, is on the site of the old Central Bank headquarters

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
26th July, 2020
WeWork currently has four buildings in Dublin – Iveagh Court, Dublin Landings, 5 Harcourt Road and Charlemont Exchange

WeWork is on schedule to open its new office space in Central Plaza in Dublin in September 2021.

The offices, based on Dame Street in the old Central Bank headquarters, will be WeWork’s fifth building in the capital.

Mathieu Proust, general manager for the British and Irish markets at WeWork, said the company still planned to lease eight floors in the development, which is currently undergoing a €100 million renovation led by Hines, the...

