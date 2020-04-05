WeWork likely to seek review of rental terms at former Central Bank building

WeWork, the embattled global office space company, is likely to seek a review of its terms at the former Central Bank building and other Irish locations as part of a cost-cutting mission with its landlords around the world.

The company is in difficulty following a failed $65 billion stock market flotation attempt last year and the situation has been exacerbated by the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on lettings.

It is currently talking with its landlords...