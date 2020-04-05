WeWork likely to seek review of rental terms at former Central Bank building

WeWork, the embattled global office space company, is likely to seek a review of its terms at the former Central Bank building and other Irish locations as part of a cost-cutting mission with its landlords around the world.
The company is in difficulty following a failed $65 billion stock market flotation attempt last year and the situation has been exacerbated by the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on lettings.
It is currently talking with its landlords...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team