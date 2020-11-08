West’s awake as online auction clears €3.1m worth of property

O’Donnellan & Joyce enjoyed phenomenal success at its live stream property auction recently when 4,000 viewers tuned into watch the Galway based auction house put some 30 properties under the hammer.

Some 150 people registered to bid on October 30 via internet, proxy and telephone bidding and auctioneer Colm O’Donnellan accepted a total of 408 bids worth €42,347,000 cumulatively into his digital auction room over a four-hour period.

Striking an 83 per cent sale success rate,...