Sunday November 8, 2020
West’s awake as online auction clears €3.1m worth of property

Eager bidding last Friday on west of Ireland properties saw several star lots sold for more than twice their advised minimum value

8th November, 2020
O’Donnellan & Joyce’s livestream property auction

O’Donnellan & Joyce enjoyed phenomenal success at its live stream property auction recently when 4,000 viewers tuned into watch the Galway based auction house put some 30 properties under the hammer.

Some 150 people registered to bid on October 30 via internet, proxy and telephone bidding and auctioneer Colm O’Donnellan accepted a total of 408 bids worth €42,347,000 cumulatively into his digital auction room over a four-hour period.

Striking an 83 per cent sale success rate,...

