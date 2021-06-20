Westport’s Quay Cottage on sale for €520,000

Some say “west is best” and if you’re in the market for a fresh start both living and working on the waterfront along the Wild Atlantic Way, an interesting property in Westport, Co Mayo may be the solution.

The Quay Cottage, possibly Westport’s best-known restaurant, began its culinary life some 35 years ago when it was converted from a small cottage residence into a small quayside restaurant in Westport Harbour, adjacent...