Westport’s Quay Cottage on sale for €520,000

The property, which has been run as a restaurant for the last 35 years, has 15 metres of riverside frontage close to the entrance to Westport House

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
20th June, 2021
Westport's Quay Cottage on sale for €520,000
The Quay Cottage in Westport, Co Mayo is one of the town’s best-known restaurants

Some say “west is best” and if you’re in the market for a fresh start both living and working on the waterfront along the Wild Atlantic Way, an interesting property in Westport, Co Mayo may be the solution.

The Quay Cottage, possibly Westport’s best-known restaurant, began its culinary life some 35 years ago when it was converted from a small cottage residence into a small quayside restaurant in Westport Harbour, adjacent...

