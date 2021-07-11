West Waterford Golf Club on market for €1.2m

As golfers get back into the swing of things now that the pandemic restrictions have been lifted, investors looking for a lifestyle investment might fancy a go at putting a golf course property to their own use.

Some two years after initially hitting the market priced at €1.5 million, the West Waterford Golf Club has returned to market as a receivership sale guiding €1.2 million.

The 148-acre course in Dungarvan is on offer with full...