Well-known industry figure joins Colliers International

Edmund Douglas was an original founder of DNG and DNG Commercial, before heading up Lambert Smith Hampton

20th September, 2020
Nigel Kingston Niall Egan Elaine Coghlan Declan Stone – MD, Colliers International Edmund Douglas

One of Dublin’s best-known property industry figures, Edmund Douglas, has joined Colliers International.

A leading chartered surveyor for more than 40 years, Douglas was an original founder of DNG and DNG Commercial, and in recent years headed up the Lambert Smith Hampton property business in Dublin. He advises several high-profile businesses and clients including Peter Mark Group, Marathon Funds, Edward Holdings and Cosgrave Property Group.

The move by Douglas sees Colliers International assume the...

