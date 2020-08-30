Well-known Fermanagh hotel on sale for £525,000 in online auction

The Northern Ireland Property Auction, in partnership with Maison Real Estate in Dungannon, is to put the Glen Eden Hotel, Belleek, one of Fermanagh’s most established hotel venues, under the virtual hammer in an online auction on September 16 for £525,000.

The Glen Eden, formerly known as the Carlton Hotel, is one of the county’s best known hotel venues. Nestled on the banks of the river Erne, within a stone’s throw of Co Donegal,...