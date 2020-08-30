Well-known Fermanagh hotel on sale for £525,000 in online auction

The Northern Ireland Property Auction, in partnership with Maison Real Estate in Dungannon, is to put the Glen Eden Hotel, Belleek, one of Fermanagh’s most established hotel venues, under the virtual hammer in an online auction on September 16 for £525,000.
The Glen Eden, formerly known as the Carlton Hotel, is one of the county’s best known hotel venues. Nestled on the banks of the river Erne, within a stone’s throw of Co Donegal,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team