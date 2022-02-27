Waterloo Road guesthouse on the market for €5m

JLL has been appointed as the exclusive selling agent for the ideally located 21-room Waterloo House guesthouse at 8-10 Waterloo Road in Dublin city centre. The agent is guiding in excess of €5 million.

Offered for sale with freehold title and vacant possession, this upmarket townhouse boasts a prime location in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, next to the Grand Canal and just 1km walk from St Stephen’ Green and Grafton Street.

The accommodation at Waterloo House...