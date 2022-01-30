Waterfront opportunity in Wicklow town

Developers looking for a unique waterfront development opportunity along the east coast in one of the country’s fastest growing commuter towns, pay heed.

Selling agent Vincent Finnegan is inviting developers to bid by public tender for an exceptional, waterfront site at the Murrough, a 15km long coastal wetland area north of Wicklow town on which the winning bidder could develop a landmark development.

The Murrough site comprises a 7.57 acre (or 3.064 hectare)...