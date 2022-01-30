Subscribe Today
Commercial

Waterfront opportunity in Wicklow town

Developers are invited to bid for this 7.57-acre site offering the opportunity to create a landmark urban area within walking distance of the town centre

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
30th January, 2022
The Murrough, a 7.57 acre plot whose warehouses could be replaced by an extensive mixed-use development

Developers looking for a unique waterfront development opportunity along the east coast in one of the country’s fastest growing commuter towns, pay heed.

Selling agent Vincent Finnegan is inviting developers to bid by public tender for an exceptional, waterfront site at the Murrough, a 15km long coastal wetland area north of Wicklow town on which the winning bidder could develop a landmark development.

The Murrough site comprises a 7.57 acre (or 3.064 hectare)...

