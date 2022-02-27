Warehouse with residential development potential near Tallaght

Industrial property specialist Harvey has been instructed to offer 73 Cookstown Industrial Estate for sale by private treaty with an asking price of €990,000 (exclusive).

The self-contained and gated site of 0.7 acres includes a detached warehouse building extending to just over 1,600 square metres.

Under the terms of the draft South Dublin County Development Plan (2022-2028), the site is Zoned Objective REGEN “to facilitate enterprise and/or residential-led regeneration subject to a development framework or plan for the...