Warehouse investment in south-west Dublin for €650,000
Unit E20 in the South City Business Centre, Dublin 24 is leased until May 2025, at a yearly rent of €38,000
Harvey, the Dublin-based industrial property specialist, has been instructed as sole selling agent of Unit E20 South City Business Centre in Dublin 24, a mid-terrace light industrial/warehouse unit, for which the agent is seeking offers of €650,000.
The unit extends to 350 square metres and is let to the Carambola Ltd (the tenant is not affected) until May 2025. The lease is fully repairing and insuring, qualified by a schedule of condition, and the tenant...
