Warehouse investment in south-west Dublin for €650,000

Unit E20 in the South City Business Centre, Dublin 24 is leased until May 2025, at a yearly rent of €38,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
15th April, 2022
Unit E20 South City Business Centre in Dublin 24, which is on the market for €650,000

Harvey, the Dublin-based industrial property specialist, has been instructed as sole selling agent of Unit E20 South City Business Centre in Dublin 24, a mid-terrace light industrial/warehouse unit, for which the agent is seeking offers of €650,000.

The unit extends to 350 square metres and is let to the Carambola Ltd (the tenant is not affected) until May 2025. The lease is fully repairing and insuring, qualified by a schedule of condition, and the tenant...

