Warehouse and residential investment opportunities at latest BidX1 auction
A warehouse with office accommodation in Dublin 15 and a portfolio of residential and commercial units in Killala, Co Mayo are among the properties for sale on September 29
With online shopping boosting demand for industrial and logistics units, the BidX1 auction on September 29 will provide an interesting test of investor and owner/occupier demand and prices for logistics and warehouse units in Dublin and Limerick. It also offers other investor opportunities.
Among the more valuable lots is Unit 3, 50 Rosemount Business Park, Ballycoolin, Dublin 15, which has a €650,000 guide price. Comprising ground floor warehouse as well as ground and first floor...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
DNG appoints new deputy chief executive
Orla McMorrow has worked for DNG since 1994, most recently as regional director
Fingal’s Broadmeadow Greenway to include 1,365 residential units and wildlife park
The masterplan for the site in Corballis comprises 346 houses, 352 duplex units and 667 apartment units, as well as a 24-classroom school and three creches
Office market starts to find its feet after Covid-19
It’s uncertain what the post-coronavirus version of office life will be like in the short and medium term, but demand is returning in the Dublin market
Modern office investment with sitting tenants on sale for €10.75 million
Northwood House in Santry, Dublin 9 comprises a modern five-storey over basement office building providing 24 office suites