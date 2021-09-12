Subscribe Today
Warehouse and residential investment opportunities at latest BidX1 auction

A warehouse with office accommodation in Dublin 15 and a portfolio of residential and commercial units in Killala, Co Mayo are among the properties for sale on September 29

Donal Buckley
12th September, 2021
Trinity House in Annacotty Business Park in Limerick with a €595,000 guide price

With online shopping boosting demand for industrial and logistics units, the BidX1 auction on September 29 will provide an interesting test of investor and owner/occupier demand and prices for logistics and warehouse units in Dublin and Limerick. It also offers other investor opportunities.

Among the more valuable lots is Unit 3, 50 Rosemount Business Park, Ballycoolin, Dublin 15, which has a €650,000 guide price. Comprising ground floor warehouse as well as ground and first floor...

