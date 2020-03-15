Warehouse and office unit in industrial estate on M50 for €750k

Industrial property specialist Harvey has been instructed to offer Unit 242 Holly Road, a modern, mid-terrace industrial and office unit in the Western Industrial Estate in Dublin, for sale with an asking price of €750,000.

The long-established estate is close to the N7 (Naas Road), the new Nangor Road and the M50 Motorway (Junction 9). This building is of concrete portal frame construction, offering 632 square metres of industrial/warehouse space with a clear internal height of 6.1 metres.

