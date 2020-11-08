Sunday November 8, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Victorian D4 investment property has an intriguing wartime history

Prestigious Northumberland Road address was home to the German legation during World War II, but now houses an dental practice

8th November, 2020
No 58 Northumberland Road in Dublin 4 is guiding €2.5 million

Investors looking to put their money where their mouth is might consider investing in a period property in Ballsbridge with an established dental practice in place on the lower floors and a raft of opportunities available on the vacant upper floors.

No 58 Northumberland Road in Dublin 4 is a handsome Victorian redbrick building which has come to market through Colliers International and is guiding €2.5 million.

The two-storey over garden level end-of-terrace property comprises some 444...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

West’s awake as online auction clears €3.1m worth of property

Eager bidding last Friday on west of Ireland properties saw several star lots sold for more than twice their advised minimum value

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 6 hours ago

Galway’s industrial investment market sees strong demand

The city has an enviable reputation as a hub for medical manufacturing and engineering, but more opportunities need to be created for the industrial rental investment sector to expand

Sarah Winters | 6 hours ago

Variety is the spice of life on Aungier Street

The property, which comprises a newly-fitted ground floor restaurant and six residential apartments overhead, is on the market for in excess of €1.5m

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 6 hours ago