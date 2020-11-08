Variety is the spice of life on Aungier Street

Fans of mixed-use investment properties may be keen on an exciting lot agent Knight Frank has launched for sale at 16 Aungier Street in Dublin 2, for which it is guiding in excess of €1.5 million.

The property comprises a newly-fitted ground floor restaurant and six residential apartments overhead. It extends to a net internal floor area of about 330 square metres.

The passing rent is in the order of €127,820 per annum on the assumption of re-letting...