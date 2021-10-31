US firm acquires Irish consultancy Linesight

Pennsylvania-based IPS (Integrated Project Services), a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, has acquired Dublin-based multinational consulting firm, Linesight. IPS is a large engineering, procurement, construction management and validation company with more than 1,700 staff across 22 offices worldwide.

Linesight is a fast-growing professional consultancy services organisation providing project controls to data centre providers, life sciences companies, commercial real estate, healthcare, hospitality, retail and residential sectors. It has more than 900 staff across 24 offices globally.

The acquisition is being...